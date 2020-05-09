Amaravati: Government releases 30 crore ex gratia to the victims of LG Polymer gas leak

Amaravati: The State Government on Friday released Rs 30 crore towards ex gratia to be paid to the victims of LG Polymer gas leak.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to be paid to the kin of the deceased.

Those who receive treatment on ventilators in hospitals will be given Rs 10 lakh, while patients who require a hospital stay of two or three days will be extended a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.