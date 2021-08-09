'Amaravati Mahodyamam' unstoppable: Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday lauded the 'Save Amaravati' agitators for making the 600th day protest rally from 'Nyayasthanam' to 'Devasthanam' a success despite the suppressive arrests and threats from the AP police in all places in the capital city region.

He described as 'courageous' the determined efforts being made by the Amaravati farmers, women, youth, TDP leaders and farm coolies without succumbing under the persecution of the ruling YSRCP leaders. The day was fast approaching when the capital city protesters would bury the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the same ditches dug up to destroy the wide roads developed as part of Amaravati project.

Lokesh asked why the Chief Minister was shivering from head to toe upon the mention of the word Amaravati. He said the police tried to suppress the agitators and break the legs of the dissenting voices. The protesters were bundled into the police vans and thrown into the cells of the police stations. The police behaved objectionably with the women protesters.

Decrying the 'unprecedented suppression', Lokesh said that the Amaravati protesters continued their peaceful demonstrations and their chant 'Jai Amaravati' echoed all over not just capital city but the entire State. The police did not even allow the mediapersons in order to suppress news about the Amaravati agitation.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders strongly objected to the manner in which the police imposed undue restrictions on the Amaravati rally. They said it was shameless on the part of the ruling party leaders to run a 'fake counter agitation' with the evil purpose of suppressing the capital city farmers, women and coolies. The Amaravati people, who gave their lands for the capital construction, put all their trust in the 'Nyayasthanam' and 'Devasthanam' since Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had committed a 'historic breach of trust' that no other ruler had ever done through centuries.

The TDP leaders demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should give an explanation why he took a U-turn on his own statement in the AP Assembly when he extended all his support to Amaravati capital in his capacity as the Opposition leader at that time. The fundamental rights of AP citizens were under attack under the chaotic Jagan Reddy regime, they said.