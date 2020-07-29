Amaravati Meteorological Department predicts rains in Andhra in next two days

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains for the next two days in Andhra Pradesh. The meteorological center has issued a statement on the weather conditions in the state for the next three days. It revealed that the thundershowers and slight showers are likely over the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while slight to moderate rains are likely in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh. The weather has also changed in south coastal Andhra.

On the other hand, it is already raining in many parts of the state with weather getting cloudy. The weather department also said that there is a chance of slight to moderate rain along with thundershowers and lightning today and tomorrow in some parts of southern Andhra Pradesh and slight to moderate rain are likely in other parts of the state.

The Meteorological Department officials said that moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are expected in many places on Thursday and Friday and advised farmers to be careful as there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some areas. On the other hand, due to these rains, agricultural activities gained momentum.