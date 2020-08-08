Amaravati: Panel to study rejig of districts from 13 to 25

Amaravati: Keeping in view its objective to take governance to the doorsteps of people, the State Government has issued an order on Friday constituting a "Committee to study the restructuring of Districts in Andhra Pradesh" under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary to Government. Stating that the government was committed "to improving the lives of people and enhancing their satisfaction", the GO declared that creation of Village and Ward Secretariats was a move in the direction.

"For bringing the administration at the district level closer to the people, the Government intends to increase the number of districts in the State, from the present (13) districts to (25) districts, duly considering that the present districts in the State are large & unwieldy to administer," the GO stated. The Chief Secretary to Government will be the Chairperson of the Committee and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Secretary, GA (Services), Planning Secretary, a representative from the Chief Ministers Office will be members of the Committee to study the restructuring of districts in while the Principal Finance Secretary will act as the Convener, the GO stated.

The Committee shall study the following aspects: Optimal use of existing infrastructure, for facilitating the smooth functioning of the restructured districts, the optimal use and redeployment of the existing human resources at all levels, for facilitating the smooth functioning of the restructured districts. The changes that may be required in the organisation structure, roles and responsibilities of the Departments (at the State, district and the sub- district levels - keeping in view the proposed restructuring of the districts and in the light of the recent steps taken for the decentralisation of governance).



The Committee would also look into other precursor steps that may need to be taken for ensuring a smooth transition. The steps to be taken for ensuring that the expenditure (both one-time and recurring) is kept to the minimum while formulating broad principles for determining the geographical boundaries and administrative units constituting the proposed 25 districts, the Committee may furnish its report within a period of three months.







