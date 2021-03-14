Amaravati: Positive vote for CM's performance, says YSRCP

Amaravati: Attributing the landslide victory in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP has said the resolute mandate reflects the endorsement of people's faith.

The groundswell of support is an acknowledgment of policies of the government and has blown the Opposition away even before it could feel the wind.

Speaking to the media after the announcement of results of ULBs on Sunday, YSRCP leaders said the welfare schemes being implemented and the keeping up of promises by the Chief Minister had blunted the false propaganda of Opposition.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said people have blessed YSRCP with overwhelming mandate as they have trusted the welfare activities implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in last twenty months. Terming the ULB results as people's victory, Sajjala thanked the people of the State for their trust in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the people have voted for YSRCP in 2019 with 'hope' as they were fed up with Naidu and the GP and ULB vote is positive and performance-based. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy didn't campaign for ULB elections, haven't conducted a press conference, didn't release any video message seeking votes as he was confident that performance fetches votes, as it did.

He slammed Naidu for cursing people of the State before elections and leaving for Hyderabad on the day of results jumping ship and deserting his cadre.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said YSRCP has won with absolute majority in all the municipalities except one municipality each in YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts.

Though the TDP has won 12 wards and YSRCP won 11 wards in Mydukur municipality, YSRCP candidate will become Chairperson with Ex Officio votes. He said the absolute mandate in ULB elections has proved the fact that the people in urban areas also endorsed the transparent, non-corrupt, dedicated governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.