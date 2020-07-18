Amaravati: SC, ST welfare gets more funds

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government was committed to the welfare of SCs and STs and earmarked more funds for 2020-21 like never before and instructed the officials to complete the Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada by April 14 next year.

Addressing the 6th SC, ST Development Board meeting here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the government allocated Rs 15,735 crore for SC welfare and Rs 5,177 crore for ST welfare for the year 2020-21. The YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara welfare schemes, which will be implemented this year, will further benefit the weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said, "Our government has introduced many schemes for the welfare of SCs and STs. YSR Asara, benefiting 25 lakh women, and YSR Cheyutha, benefiting 90 lakh women, will be implemented from this year. These two schemes are aimed at self-reliance of women. We have signed a pact with Amul for dairy development and women can benefit from this sector."

He said that the Ambedkar Park, with 125-foot Ambedkar statue in the heart of Vijayawada should be ready by April 14 next to commemorate his birth anniversary and it should have ambiance and greenery to attract tourists and visitors.

The ministers lauded the Chief Minister for his efforts for the uplift of SCs and STs stating that the welfare schemes implemented by the government had been very useful. Giving the details of the expenditure, the officials said while the amount spent for SC welfare during 2018-19 was Rs 8,903.44 crore, it went up to Rs 11,205.41 crore in the next year and for 2020-21 the amount rose to Rs 15,735 crore. For ST welfare the amount increased from Rs 2,902.61 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3,669.42 crore in the next year and for 2020-21 it was increased to Rs 5,177 crores.

The total number of SCs benefitted from various schemes is 77, 27, 033 and the number of STs is 24,55,286 aggregating to 1,01,82,319.

Ministers P Viswaroop, Taneti Vanita, Dharmana Krishna Das, Audimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, and other officials attended the meeting.