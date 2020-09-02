Amaravati: Speed up works of 30 SDCs, CM to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to expedite the work on setting up of 30 Skill Development Centres (SDCs), covering all Parliamentary constituencies in the state, and ensure quality and ambiance in their construction works.

During a review meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the SDCs would be playing an important role in providing high quality skilled workforce and development of industry.

The Chief Minister enquired about the action plan of the SDCs. The officials said that they had identified land for setting up of colleges at 20 places and the search was on for the remaining colleges while the curriculum had been prepared dividing it into finishing skills and alternative employment courses.

The officials informed that a total of 162 courses, classified into finishing skills and alternative employment courses, will be made available at the Skill Development Centres. Out of total 162 courses, 127 are for finishing skills while the remaining 35 are for alternative employment.

In regard to developing and designing the Skill Development Curriculum, so far four international institutes, Singapore Polytechnic, Van Hall Larenstein (University of Applied Studies), GIZ and Department for International Development have been partnered with the state government. For setting up of lab infrastructure in skill centres, 23 reputed organisations including Dell, Tata, HP, IBM, Biocon have come forward for signing MoU with the government and discussions are on with 35 other companies.

The Chief Minister said that there should be continuous chain linking the skill development centres with the companies and also stated that training should be imparted as per the requirements of industry. He directed the officials to speed up the identification of suitable lands for the construction of Skill Development Centres and also ordered to include technical courses related to agriculture, agriculture implements besides training the youth in high-end and construction works.

Minister for IT and skill development Mekapati Gautham Reddy, special chief secretary G Anantharamu, managing director APSSDC Arja Srikanth, APSSDC chairman Ch Madhusudan Reddy and other officials took part in the review meeting.