Amaravati: Stung YSRCP leaders call sting operations cover up to Naidu's wrong doings

Amaravati: Reiterating that TDP leaders were spreading false propaganda in the name of sting operations only to cover up their wrongdoings, YSRCP leaders said that all such operations are not for doing justice to Dalits but to safeguard themselves and bluff people. Speaking to the media here on Friday, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had violated POA and POT Acts and deceived Dalits by tactfully grabbing their lands in the name of Amaravati land pooling. In regard to this, he said that CID had already taken statements from all the victims and TDP leaders were only intimidating the victims through their sting operations.

He questioned why Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana got stay without giving any clarification and said that all the facts will come out in the trial. The MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu and his men looted over 4000 acres of lands of Dalits, including those that were distributed by British in 1920. Besides these, he said, the previous government had allocated 90 acres of embankment lands in Amaravati region which were prohibited under section 22A. Chandrababu left a scar on every Dalit family in the capital city, he said. The MLA said that Chandrababu and Narayana were intentionally escaping without clarifying and challenged them to come for an open debate. He further said that YSRCP has been fighting for justice from 2014 onwards and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will always stand by the Dalits who lost their lands. The court gave stay for only four weeks and all the details will be provided to the court, he added.

Meanwhile, MP Nandigam Suresh said that the previous TDP government made Thullur as a capital after their benamis purchased lands in Thullur. He slammed Chandrababu Naidu for deceiving the public in the name of constructing world-class capital like Singapore and looting valuable lands from the poor. Recalling the land pooling days, the MP said that Narayana and Jayabheri owners were there and tactfully snatched the lands from Dalits by engaging brokers to pay Rs 5-10 lakhs. He stated that Dalits were treated worse, confined to their homes at the time of Amaravati foundation stone ceremony. He stated that the father-son duo(Naidu and Lokesh) had looted thousands of crores in the name of Amaravati capital and sidelined it within three years. He said that Chandrababu is solely responsible for the plight of farmers in Amaravati region and challenged him to come for an open discussion.