Amaravati: TDP leader Anagani Satya Prasad tells government to promote 10th, Inter students

Manglagiri: Repalle MLA and TDP leader Anagani Satya Prasad on Monday strongly objected to the YSRCP government's move to hold the 10th and Intermediate examinations in total disregard for the feelings and safety of the students, parents and teachers.

In a statement here, the TDP MLA said that while majority states in the country have cancelled the 10th and Inter examinations, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was hell bent on conducting them.

Satya Prasad expressed concern that Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and education minister Audimulapu Suresh seemed to be bent on triggering the Covid wave 3.0 with their stubborn decisions on the crowd-based exams.

The Chief Minister should open his eyes to the fact that health was included in the essential needs of the people but not education. Just because he has got a massive mandate of 151 MLAs, he cannot take decisions at his whims and fancies, he said.

The TDP MLA criticised that lakhs of students, their parents and teachers and non-teaching staff would be exposed to the virus threat if the examinations were to be conducted at this juncture. Over 16 states along with the national level education boards of the ICSE and the CBSE have cancelled the 10th and Inter exams, he pointed out.

He said that the official statistics have reported the death of over 500 teachers in the wave 2.0 infections and demanded the Chief Minister to wake up, cancel exams and promote all the students to the higher classes without subjecting them to further psychological trauma.