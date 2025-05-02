Amaravati’s reconstruction works to begin today

Sri Satya Sai: Despite numerous hurdles, Amaravati has emerged victorious and is now set for a historic revival. On May 2, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister will formally launch the capital’s reconstruction works. In this context, under the leadership of Minister Savithamma, around 200 TDP and NDA alliance leaders and farmers from Penukonda constituency departed in five buses to attend the massive public meeting scheduled in Amaravati.

The buses were flagged off by Penukonda Revenue Divisional Officer Anand Kumar. Penukonda Mandal Tahsildar Sridhar and CSDT Prabhavati were also present at the event. Several TDP and NDA alliance leaders and farmers including conveners Sriramulu and Siddayya, Rampuram Sarpanch Srinivasulu, former Sarpanch Ashwarth Narayana, Ramanamma, Chandrakantamma, Trivendra, Babul Reddy, Kuraba Nanjunda, Pulugur Srinivasulu, Subrahmanyam, Chendrayaudu, Somu, Janasena representative Sridevi, Shami, Vaddi Nagappa, Vaddi Manjunath, Gopi Krishna, Prabhanjan Swamy, Ramu, Anjaneya Naik, and others actively participated in the send-off ceremony.