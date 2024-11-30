Amarnath condemns false propaganda against Jagan

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath criticised Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “spreading” false propaganda against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past 15 years.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he wondered why different political parties were levelling baseless allegations against Jagan.

Political parties were trying to spread false information that Jagan was involved in corruption. They were alleging without any proof that Jagan had taken commission from Adani Group.

The former minister said that an agreement was made between the State government and SECI for the benefit the people of Andhra Pradesh during the YSRCP rule.

Amarnath said that following the discussions held in the Cabinet meeting, the State government decided to enter into an agreement with SECI and formed a committee for the purpose. After the committee conducted a study for a period of 45 days, the agreement was signed, he said.

Amarnath said Naidu who claims to be a visionary leader had purchased one unit of electricity at a cost of Rs 5 during the earlier TDP rule, while Jagan purchased one unit at Rs 2.49 during his tenure.

The former minister said that all the allegations made against Jagan were being dismissed in the court one after the other.

Speaking on the issue of the new railway zone at Visakhapatnam, the former minister demanded that the new railway zone with KK line should be granted. He said the railway zone should not be given, without the KK line as highest revenue for the division comes from the KK line.