Ambati dares TDP to contest all seats

Vijayawada: Minister for irrigation Ambati Rambabu challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to contest all the 175 seats alone without support of Jana Sena Party.

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, the minister said though Chandrababu served as chief minister of AP for 14 years, he is not daring enough to contest alone in all the seats. Condemning the remarks of TDP chief on change of YSRCP constituency in-charges, he said that while YSRCP is ready to face elections alone, the TDP is preparing to face elections in alliance with other parties.

The minister said the TDP failed to give priority to weaker sections whereas the YSRCP government has been implementing several welfare schemes for weaker sections. He said Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra is a flops how and there was no response from people.

The minister said that Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan has no clarity on his own party and always supports TDP.