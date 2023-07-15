Live
Ambati denies allegations on Polavaram, says Jagan is committed to complete project
Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu strongly criticised the section of media for spreading negative information about the Polavaram project.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu strongly criticised the section of media for spreading negative information about the Polavaram project. Speaking to media on Thursday, Rambabu said that Chief Minister Jagan is committed for completion of project and highlighted that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, significant progress has been made in key construction activities. He credited CM Jagan for the completion of the Lower Coffer Dam, Upper Coffer Dam, Spill Way, and Approach Channel.
The minister clarified that the diaphragm the wall structure was not washed away by floods and opined that it is due to the negligence of previous government. He questioned why the section of media is not reporting on those issues. Rambabu also mentioned that the Central Water Commission (CWC) is considering whether to repair or build a new diaphragm wall.
Rambabu expressed his dissatisfaction with Payyavula Keshav, stating that he lacks intelligence compared to Lokesh and dismissed allegations that Rs. 900 crores have gone missing. He stated that the true facts will be revealed once the contract is examined.
The minister affirmed that the funds were released after thorough scrutiny and in accordance with the law without any corruption involved.