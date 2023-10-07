Ambati Rambabu expresses displeasure over allocation of Krishna water

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has stated that the state government has requested the central government to address the obstacles faced over Krishna river water. During a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he mentioned that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has written a letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to halt the redistribution of Krishna water.



Minister Rambabu emphasized that they will not accept any situation that causes harm to the state. He asserted that they are prepared to fight a legal battle over the allocation of Krishna water and will approach the Supreme Court if necessary. The minister also expressed a willingness to establish new procedures to ensure that every drop of water that rightfully belongs to Andhra Pradesh is obtained. He emphasized the importance of not losing even a single drop of water if it is unjustly taken away.

The Center has recently provided new terms of reference to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 (KWDT-2), which is headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar. These terms of reference are related to the distribution and allocation of Krishna River water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In addition to the 811 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water allocated to the united Andhra Pradesh by the KWDT-1, the Godavari Tribunal has directed that the water allocated to the united Andhra Pradesh should be distributed between the two states. The distribution of shares is to be done on a project-wise basis.

In addition, Minister Ambati addressed the issue of false stories being circulated in a section of media. He alleged that a section of media is spreading misinformation and trying to tarnish the image of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.