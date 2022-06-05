Ambati Rambabu flays Pawan Kalyan, asks him to atleast clarify fans on alliance

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu has criticized Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan for not having clarity on the upcoming elections. Ambati said it is wrong on part Pawan Kalyan to have three options on alliances. Ambati on Sunday questioned whether Pawan Kalyan's goal is to make Chandrababu Naidu the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Ambati said that it would be good to at least tell the fans what Pawan's ambition is.



He said his government would be accountable to the people and farmers and would complete the polavaram as soon as possible. Ambati said that they are working in good faith and will complete the Polavaram and opined that the Polavaram project will be completed in phases.

The minister alleged that opposition is trying to slinge mud on the government. "More than 60 per cent of the people are satisfied with the government; Chandrababu was the reason for the diaphragm wall damage. The diaphragm wall was closed before the cofferdam dam was completed. He recalled the Prime Minister words stating that Chandrababu used Polavaram as an ATM.