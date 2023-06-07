Ambati Rambabu releases water to Krishna Delta ahead of Kharif season

The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu released water to the Krishna eastern and western deltas through the Krishna Eastern Main canal at Prakasam Barrage ahead of Kharif season.



The public representatives and officials performed pujas to Krisha river and offered flowers, fruits, turmeric, saffron, saree and released a thousand cusecs of water. There is a possibility to increase further depending on the demand.

Minister Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Velampally Srinivasa Rao, Dulam Nageswara Rao, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao and others participated in this program.

Speaking on the ocassion, Ambati Rambabu said that water has been released to the canals of Krishna and Guntur districts one month ahead on the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which will eventually benefit farmers. He said that due to the early onset of Kharif, three crops are likely to be grown. He said that there is 34 TMC of water in Pulichinthala and the water is being supplied to the farmers from there.