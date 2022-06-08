Ambati Rambabu slams TDP over criticism, says YSRCP will win 175 seats in next elections

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu criticized the TDP leaders for spreading rumours on the government. Speaking to media on Wednesday, Minister Ambati said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the leaders, MLAs, ministers, MPs to go into public to brief the good deeds provided by the government.



The minister said that CM Jagan ordered the leaders to stay in public for 20 days in a month and resolve the complaints received from the people in respect to the implementation of the welfare schemes and to find out the reasons for the schemes not reaching the beneficiaries.



He said that the TDP is criticising the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam program which has nothing to do with it and opined that people are satisfied with the schemes and administration of CM Jagan. He said welfare schemes were received by the people irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation and asserted that 50 lakh crore funds were directly disbursed to the people. He said that the YSRCP party will bag 175 MLA seats including Kuppam.