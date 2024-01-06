  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP, says taking break for sometime

Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP, says taking break for sometime
x
Highlights

Ambati Rayudu, the former cricketer who recently joined YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), has surprised the party by announcing his resignation within a week of joining.

Ambati Rayudu, the former cricketer who recently joined YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), has surprised the party by announcing his resignation within a week of joining. Rayudu took to social media to inform his followers that he will be stepping away from politics and taking a break for some time.

He mentioned that he will communicate about his future plans and activities at a later stage. The unexpected resignation has come as a shock to the leadership of YSRCP.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You." Ambati wrote on Twitter.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X