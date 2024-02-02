Ambati welcomes allotting Narsaraopet LS seat to Anil

Tadepalli: Minister for irrigation Ambati Rambabu hailed the decision of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to declare Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav as Narsaraopet Lok Sabha candidate.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Thursday, the minister along with senior leaders, expressed gratitude to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving a chance to a BC leader as the MP candidate for Narasaraopet.

The BC community is in favour of Anil Kumar Yadav, he said, stating that the BC doesn't mean Backward Classes, its backbone community for Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu recalling that the party had expressed its willingness later to give him the Narasaraopet seat.

The minister said that Lavu did the wrong thing by resigning from the MP seat and from the party. All MLAs and the Chief Minister tried to convince him, but he didn't listen to anyone for the sake of his personal agenda. He also said, “By declaring the MP ticket to BC leader Anil Kumar Yadav, we have already won the election.”