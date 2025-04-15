Ambedkar stands as true gem of nation: TDP

Vijayawada: The 134th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar were held with grandeur at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) NTR district office here on Monday. TDP NTR district president and former minister Nettem Sriraghuram along with Dalit leader Devarapalli Anjaneyulu paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Nettem Sriraghuram said that looking back at 75 years of the Indian Constitution we can proudly say that among the many greats born in this land, Babasaheb Ambedkar stands as a true gem of the Indian nation. The dreams he envisioned are now beginning to take shape.

His dream was to eliminate superstitions, religious hatred, and caste discrimination. When everyone has access to education and healthcare, only then can we progress socially, economically, and politically. That will be our true tribute to him, he said.

TDP State Executive Secretary Lukka Sairam Prasad Goud, State Secretaries Ganne Prasad and Chennupati Gandhi, corporators Jasti Sambasiva Rao and Chennupati Usharani, leaders Sheikh Faizan, Maraka Srinivas Yadav, Gollapudi Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Ravikumar, Boyina Subrahmanyam, Pamarthi Kishore Babu, Koduru Anjaneya Vasu, Paladugu Durgaprasad, Putla Ramana, Vaka Venkateswara Rao Goud, Janvali, Yarlagadda Ramesh, Uppidi Ramu, Jasti Suresh, Daida Mahesh, Mandula Veeraswamy, Gopaladas Ramanaiah,V Venkateswara Rao, Bhadra and several others also participated.