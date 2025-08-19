Ambedkar statue unveiled in Garimekalapalli

Ramagiri: The unveiling of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was held in a grand and festive atmosphere in Garimekalapalli village.

The event was graced by Madakasira MLA M S Raju and Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram, with strong participation from villagers who arrived in large numbers carrying traditional offerings, bursting firecrackers, playing drums, and showering flowers.

The statue was installed with the support of senior TDP leader L. Narayana Choudary. Speaking on the occasion, Paritala Sriram said that while Ambedkar statues everywhere represent dignity and pride, behind that dignity lies a history of great struggle and suffering. He emphasised that Ambedkar’s life is a guiding light for every individual, showing how to rise to great heights despite discrimination and adversity.

Sriram recalled how Ambedkar, facing immense hurdles, achieved 32 degrees in higher education at a time when even basic education was inaccessible for the marginalised. He said the Constitution framed by Ambedkar not only became a model for India but also stood as an inspiration worldwide. Drawing a parallel, he remembered how Paritala Sriramulu, in Venkatapuram, broke caste barriers by allowing Dalits access to village wells.

Addressing the gathering, MLA M.S. Raju praised the contributions of the Paritala family, stating that the development of Rapthadu constituency is inseparable from their name.

He remarked that Ambedkar is revered across the nation beyond caste and religion, and this statue will serve as a symbol of awareness and inspiration for the local community.