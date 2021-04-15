Ambedkar torchbearer to society: MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: Dr BR Ambedkar was a torch bearer to the society, he struggled for the rights of downtrodden and wellbeing of the people, said MP Margani Bharat Ram.

Paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in connection with his Jayanthi at Morampudi junction and in urban and rural constituencies on Wednesday, he said that because of Dr BR Ambedkar now the democracy is flourishing in the country and downtrodden people were also elevated to good positions. Dr BR Ambedkar studied the Constitutions of various countries and drafted Indian Constitution for the development of the country and welfare of the people. Expecting future developments, he had given equal rights to all. He also underlined the need to increase literacy among backward classes for their overall development.

YSRCP leaders RSP Rao, M Sharmila Reddy, N Srinivas, Cheera Raju and others were present.