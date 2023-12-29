Live
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
- Liquor ‘scam’ dominates Delhi politics as AAP, BJP trade barbs on graft case
Just In
Ammineni bags international arbiter title
Highlights
Anantapur: Ammineni Uday Kumar achieved the International Arbiter title from FIDE (World Chess Federation) and became the first international Arbiter...
Anantapur: Ammineni Uday Kumar achieved the International Arbiter title from FIDE (World Chess Federation) and became the first international Arbiter from Rayalaseema region. Also, he is fourth International Arbiter from Andhra Pradesh State and the youngest International Arbiter, at the age of 27 years from the State.
After successful completion of the FIDE Council meeting held in December, he was granted International Arbiter Title and issued certificate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS