Ammineni bags international arbiter title

Anantapur: Ammineni Uday Kumar achieved the International Arbiter title from FIDE (World Chess Federation) and became the first international Arbiter...

Anantapur: Ammineni Uday Kumar achieved the International Arbiter title from FIDE (World Chess Federation) and became the first international Arbiter from Rayalaseema region. Also, he is fourth International Arbiter from Andhra Pradesh State and the youngest International Arbiter, at the age of 27 years from the State.

After successful completion of the FIDE Council meeting held in December, he was granted International Arbiter Title and issued certificate.

