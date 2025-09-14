AM/NS India bags two awards

Visakhapatnam: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India), Visakhapatnam bagged the coveted Best Innovation Project Award and Excellent Environmental Project Award at the 12th CII National Award for Environmental Best Practices-2025.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, Visakhapatnam received the Environmental Best Practices Award for reducing stack emissions by upgrading the existing ESP using Modu Power HFPS.

The award was received by AM/NS India officials Srinivasa Satya Prasad, M. Venugopal, Adinarayana Reddy and Soumya Ranjan Rout at the recent award presentation ceremony organised in Pune.