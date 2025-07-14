An action plan on anvil to transform Gajuwaka segment

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that a special action plan is getting ready to develop Gajuwaka as an important industrial hub.

On Sunday, he, along with Gajuwaka MLA and state TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, ward corporators Boddu Narasimha Patrudu, Rajana Ramarao, Lella Koteshwar Rao, and TDP deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao, laid foundation stones for several development works under zone VI, covering 65, 71, and 86 wards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that continuous efforts are being made for the development of Gajuwaka. He reiterated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is consistently implementing various development and welfare programmes that aim at the holistic growth of the state.

He informed that works worth approximately Rs 5.55 crore have been initiated under GVMC funds for construction of VRCC drains, retaining walls, and drinking water pipelines at multiple locations such as Priyadarshini Colony, Visakha Nagar Sanjeevayya Giri Colony, and Ashok Nagar.

Similarly, in ward 71, drinking water pipelines were being laid at a cost of about Rs 49.6 lakh. In ward 86, foundation stones were laid for CC roads, RCC drains, CC culverts, and VRCC box culverts at various locations at an estimated cost of Rs 1.54 crore.

The Gajuwaka MLA said that efforts are being made to ensure that Gajuwaka constituency stands first in the state in terms of development. He mentioned that a special action plan is being executed to systematically develop every ward in Gajuwaka. He added that the Chief Minister is continuously working with the sole objective of state development.

The programme was attended by GVMC VI zonal commissioner BRS Seshadri, executive engineer MRS Prasad, assistant engineer Kedar Nath, among others.