Anakapalli: Differently-abled encouraged to explore biz opportunities

Anakapalli : District collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti advised the differently-abled persons to avail the loans sanctioned by the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC).

In a review meeting held at the collector’s office here on Friday, he said differently abled people can invest in businesses in the field they are experienced. He said loans were granted for developing existing business models and to start new business outlets at low interest. The Collector clarified that the loan amount has to be repaid. Further, the collector said several beneficiaries have succeeded through self-employment and exhorted the differently-abled persons to start their own units in which they have expertise. In several parts of the country, such beneficiaries have not only started their business but also providing employment opportunities to others. He exhorted the beneficiaries to draw inspiration from such successful entrepreneurs. Assistant director of differently-abled persons welfare department G V B Jagadeesh said the NHFDC has allocated Rs 1 crore to the district and so far Rs 59 lakh was given to 21 differently-abled beneficiaries. Joint collector M Jahnavi and beneficiaries participated in the programme.