Anakapalli, Vizag police bag prestigious ‘ABCD’ Awards

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli district police have brought immense pride to the force by winning the ABCD (Award for Best in Crime Detection) for their exemplary work in solving a highly complex blind murder case under the supervision of Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha.

The award recognises outstanding investigative excellence, technological expertise and professional commitment demonstrated by the district police team.

The honour comes in recognition of cracking a challenging case, showcasing how modern policing and determined teamwork can deliver swift justice even in the most difficult circumstances.

On August 14 last year, the discovery of a half-burnt, unidentified woman’s body at Batajangalapalem in Sabbavaram mandal sent shockwaves across the district.

However, with no identification, no clues, and no known suspects, the case was classified as a blind murder, posing a major challenge to the investigators.

The Anakapalli police launched an intensive, technology-driven investigation. As part of the investigation, over 14,000 mobile numbers were analysed through tower dump data.

More than 450 CCTV camera footage examined. Movement of over 1,000 vehicles tracked and verified meticulously and they led investigators to a crucial breakthrough.

Key footage obtained from a petrol bunk CCTV camera and analysis of a vehicle used by the accused proved decisive. The suspect was identified as Muralidhar Reddy, and further investigation revealed shocking facts. The victim was identified as Bankila Santhu Reddy, who was brutally murdered due to property disputes and long-standing family conflicts.

The crime was committed by her brother-in-law Muralidhar Reddy (A1), with the involvement of her daughters Anusha (A2) and Aditi (A3). All accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, bringing close to a case that once seemed unsolvable.

SP Tuhin Sinha and senior officials lauded the investigation team for their exceptional dedication, scientific approach and mastery of modern investigative tools.

In recognition of their pivotal roles, awards have been announced for several officers, including Tuhin Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli, V Vishnu Swaroop, SDPO Parawada, G Ramachandra Rao, Inspector of Police Sabbavaram, P Simhachalam, Sub-Inspector Sabbavaram, P Prasad Rao, Sub-Inspector Munagapaka and T Ramesh, Inspector Task Force.

The ABCD Award stands as a testament to the Anakapalli police’s unwavering commitment to justice, setting a benchmark for crime detection through science, technology and teamwork.

The achievement reinforces public confidence and highlights the evolving strength of modern policing in the state.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City police secured the third position in the prestigious ABCD Awards for the third quarter of 2025. The Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta presented the award in the domain of cybercrime detection and investigation. The award was received by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi along with the dedicated cybercrime staff, whose relentless efforts and technical expertise played a pivotal role in achieving the milestone.