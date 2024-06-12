Anam rarest record

Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy who came from professional political family registered ratest record in nellore district politics.

He worked as a minister for six times with four chief Ministers in Joint AP since 1983.

In his debut he worked as R&B minister after get one elected from nellore city constituency in 1983, and Rapuru assembly segment in 1985 in Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao cabit.

Later after get one elected from Rapuru constituency in 1991, 1999, 2004, and 2009 from Atmakuru assembly he worked as minister of Information& Public relations department((I&PR), and Finance minister in Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy cabinet. After the death of YSR Anam Ramanarayana he continued in same same portfolio during Konijeti Rosaiah and Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy cabinet up to 2014.

After defeated from Atmakuru assembly segment in 2014 elections by contesting on Congress banner in 2014 elections, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy joined with YSRC Congress party and get one elected on the same party banner from Venkatagiri constituency in 2019 elections.

Later he joined TDP elected on the same party banner from Atmakuru assembly segment in 2024 elections secured ministerial berth in Chandrababu Naidu cabinet for the first time