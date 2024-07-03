Anam seeks officials’ cooperation for Atmakuru development

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has urged the officers to extend their cooperation for the development of Atmakuru constituency in all fronts.

Speaking at a meeting with Revenue, Irrigation, Municipal and R&B officials on Tuesday, the Minister said that though Atmakuru constituency was made a revenue division a decade ago, but the expected development did not happen due to various reasons.

The Minister has recalled that when Atmakuru was upgraded, as Finance Minister he had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for protected water schemes. But he said it was unfortunate that still there was water scarcity at Gurukula Patasala for Girls and government polytechnic due to the callousness of the officials. He said that in view of ensuing rain season, officials should carry out silt removal works in the rain fed tanks and canals in the interest of farmers securing water for agriculture operations.

Ramanarayana Reddy has directed the officials to seek the advice of local people’s representatives when preparing the estimates regarding various developmental works.

Earlier, the Minister visited the government polytechnic and interacted with the students to learn about their problems and assured to solve them very soon.

Former MLA Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu, RDO Madhulatha, Irrigation SE Krishna Mohan, R&B SE Gangadhar, Panchayat Raj SE Ashok Kumar and others were present.