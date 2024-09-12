Live
- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
- No response, poor service, faulty software: Ola Electric customers vent it out on social media
Just In
Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission and on this occasion a cake was cut and a ceremony was held in the college, according to the Principal of the college Dr S Ramamurthy.
In this programme, the chairman of the college, Anantha Ramudu, first congratulated the faculty, staff and students for achieving the autonomous status for the engineering college.
He said that this autonomous status will help reach new destinations in higher travel, achieve new achievements, improve quality in the education sector and provide necessary education for getting better job opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, vice-chairman Ramesh Naidu said that Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College was proud to get the autonomous status and expressed his sincere gratitude to the faculty and staff of the college who have extended their help to achieve this recognition.