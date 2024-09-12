Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status

Anantapur : Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission and on this occasion a cake was cut and a ceremony was held in the college, according to the Principal of the college Dr S Ramamurthy.

In this programme, the chairman of the college, Anantha Ramudu, first congratulated the faculty, staff and students for achieving the autonomous status for the engineering college.

He said that this autonomous status will help reach new destinations in higher travel, achieve new achievements, improve quality in the education sector and provide necessary education for getting better job opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, vice-chairman Ramesh Naidu said that Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College was proud to get the autonomous status and expressed his sincere gratitude to the faculty and staff of the college who have extended their help to achieve this recognition.