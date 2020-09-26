Anantapur: Be prompt in protecting law and women, cops told by minister Mekhatoti Sucharita

Anantapur: As many as 273 probationary police sub-inspectors have completed training and passed out of the Police Training College (PTC) here on Friday.

"Police should always be available to people with their services. They should always be a step ahead in maintaining law and order and women's protection," said home minister Mekhatoti Sucharita, presiding over the passing out ceremony.

She said every woman should receive justice when she approaches police with a problem.

Sucharita advised the new pass outs to be innovative in cracking crime, with new thinking and making use of technology.

"You should not see police job as a profession, but as a service to the people. You should engage in friendly policing," she said.

The home minister said the government is injecting young blood into the police department, giving details about new recruitment into the department in 2020. According to Sucharita, five Indian Police Service (IPS) officials have been allocated to the AP cadre, even as 25 DSPs have also completed their training. Likewise, 1,591 constables have also successfully completed their training.

"At the village level, we are striving to deliver police services for every family. We have allocated women police officers to protect women in every village," she said. The minister said Disha app, a women's protection initiative, has been downloaded 11 lakh times until now.

"We will not allow crimes against SC, ST and BC minorities and deal land encroachment crimes with an iron fist," she said.

Spandana initiative received 87,000 complaints, out of which 80 per cent have been solved, said the minister.

Detailing other initiatives of the state government, Sucharita said forensic labs are being planned in Amaravati, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

DGP Goutham Sawang speaking on the occasion lauded the services of the police during the Covid-19 challenge saying that the police worked hard day and night braving the life-threatening virus and keeping service above family and personal safety..

The home minister handed over certificates to the trainee sub-inspectors. SP Bhusarapu Yesu Babu coordinated the programme. Those who were present included Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, MLC Gopala Reddy, DIG Kanti Rana Tata, IG Nagendra Kumar and local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy.