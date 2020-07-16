Anantapur: Demand for Hindupur district gains momentum

Anantapur: Amidst indications that the districts bifurcation proposal is being speeded up by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to constitute an expert committee under the chairmanship of the state chief secretary to look into the efficacy of the districts reorganisation, the subject has become a top of discussion among general public and political circles.



The bifurcation of some of the districts is not new for the local people as there had been a long pending demand for reorganisation of district for over a decade as people of Hindupur region are finding it hard to come to district headquarters for getting their works done in the district offices. They have to travel more than 3 hours to reach the district headquarter and equal amount of time to return to their region.

Scores of people travel to the district to meet district collector and make representations concerning their local problems and needs.

Raja Reddy, a farmer, who came to meet the collector, reacting to the district bifurcation proposal said it is a welcome move and their years of troubles would end if they get a collector for their proposed Hindupur district.

Ranganna, another farmer, who accompanied Reddy, echoed the same sentiment and views. Ironically Hindupur MLA Nanadamuri Balakrishna does not react on any development or happening in his constituency nor does he visit his constituency.

AISF state vice-president Johnson talking to The Hans India feels that Hindupur would forego education institutions while Anantapur would forego the entire industrial belt. That makes the two regions inter-dependent. However, the two regions should be developed one on the industrial front and the other on the education front. However, the problems of the two regions would become complex due to bifurcation demand supported by both the regions.

Local unemployed educated youth are urging MP Talari Rangaiah to work for industrialisation of the Anantapur region with foresight and also take up the issue with the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy so that he can set up some industries in the region.

Noted innerwear group Jockey brand which was supposed to set up unit in Raptadu region in Anantapur revenue division withdrew their proposal allegedly due to demanding mamools by political vested interests. The unit was proposed during the TDP rule. TDP leaders allege that Jockeys were reluctant due to demanding bribes by the MLA concerned.