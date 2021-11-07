Anantapur: Discontent brews over lack of industries, development

Anantapur: Dissatisfaction is brewing against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government among the educated classes, intellectuals and advocates of development for prioritising only welfare and ignoring infrastructure and industrial development in the state. These sections feel that on the industrial development front, there are no initiatives for tapping mineral resources that are locally and regionally available by setting up industries.

AP Chamber of Commerce district president P Seshanjaneyulu told The Hans India, that dolomite, iron ore, limestone, pyrophyllite and quartz are some of the important minerals that are available in the district in abundance. The government will do well by inviting industrialists for setting up steel plants and cement-based and ceramic industries. Apparel-based industries can be promoted taking advantage of the massive presence of weavers and the potential for fashion designing. The district's proximity to Bengaluru, the apparel city also should be taken advantage of, feels Seshanjeneyulu.

The district has iron ore, dolomite and limestone reserves, which are essential raw materials for the manufacture of steel. Hence, steel plants can be set up in the district but the Gali Janardhan Reddy mining fiasco forced the government to stop the mining activity.

Anantapur has a great potential for the development of industries due to its strategic location between Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Hyderabad routes, and the availability of vast tracts of land. In 2006, the Centre named Anantapur as one of the country's 250 most backward districts (out of a total of 640). It is one of the districts in the state currently receiving funds from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGF).

Social activist and industrialist Virupakshi Reddy says that there are no public sector units in the district. A couple of PSUs promised for the district are progressing at a snail's pace. Andhra Pradesh Aerospace & Defence Electronics Park Private Ltd (EMPI Innovations Pvt Ltd) has been proposed to be established with an investment of Rs 6,750 crore dedicated to defence and aerospace industry. It can employ 37,500 people.

The other proposed public sector unit is Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) dedicated to defence and aerospace components manufacture. The estimated establishment cost is Rs 500 crore with an employment potential of 400 people. It is three years since the new government took over but not a single industrial project has been proposed or planned.