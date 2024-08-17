Anantapur district may emerge iron ore processing hub

Anantapur : The district is likely to emerge as a hub of steel and allied iron ore processing industry with potential for setting up mini steel plants.

Besides iron ore can be supplied to the proposed steel plant in YSR district, although the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is likely to supply the required iron ore to Kadapa steel plant, the district too has iron ore mines and the raw material for the steel plant at Kadapa.

Industry sources say that the district would emerge as an iron ore processing centre in future. In a phased manner, the steel plant if established in Kadapa would develop into world’s largest steel plant with an annual production capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum. The district being rich in mineral resources, has untapped minerals including dolomite, iron ore, limestone, pyrophyllite and quartz.

The proposed steel plant in Kadapa was first announced by former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy but after his demise, the subsequent Congress governments failed to take the project forward.

During the tenure of Nara Chandrababu Naidu between 2014-19, foundation stone was laid but it went no further. It was a misfortune that even Y S Jagan Mhan Reddy as Chief Minister failed to take the project forward and now once again the ball bounced back to present CM Naidu.

Speaking to The Hans India, Chamber of Commerce district president P Seshanjeneyulu said that he had appealed to CM Naidu to make the Kadapa Steel plant a reality as the project generates 25,000 direct jobs and much more indirectly. He said that mini steel plants can be set up as well as ore processing centres in Anantapur district in support of the mega steel plant at Kadapa.

The young and dynamic Industries minister Bharath should apply his mind on the Kadapa Steel plant. He can take up the issue with Tata Group Chairman.

When K Rosaiah was the chief minister, Ratan Tata offered to establish a steel plant in Anantapur district but his proposal was not taken advantage of, by the then government.

Anantapur has a great potential for the development of industries due to its strategic location in-between three metro cities and availability of vast tracts of land.

Industrialist Virupaksha Reddy says there are no public sector units in the district. Two public sector units including BEL and defence electronic park are progressing at a snail’s pace, he added.

The district has potential to emerge as an iron ore processing hub as it has high grade hematite ore which is found in Dharwar and in the form of lenses near Obulapuram, Siddapuram and Chalapuram in Rayadurg.

The area is expected to have a reserve of 1 million tonnes of ore with 60 per cent iron but a large chunk of deposits were already mined out. The Obulapuram is also part of the Sandur Schist Belt which has large reserves of iron ore and manganese ores.