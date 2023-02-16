Anantapur: Give us one chance in state, BJP leader Laxman urges people

Anantapur: BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman has stated in view of political vacuum existing in the two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh owing to the corruption and misrule by both Chief Ministers K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, people of both the Telugu States should give 'one chance' to BJP.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Laxman said that the BJP would extend Gujarat model of development and governance to both the Telugu States. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to lead the BJP to power at the Centre for the third consecutive time, the two Telugu states will witness an era of development and prosperity, he claimed.

"All we are asking for is 'one chance'." said myriad BJP leaders who spoke on the occasion.

MP Laxman alleged that land, sand and liquor mafia were ruling the State. All Central funds are used to fund State pet schemes christened in the name of YSR and Jagananna to gain political mileage, the BJP leader said. He said 90 per cent of Central funds had been given for infrastructure building but these were diverted to fund YSRCP's pet schemes.

The Jagan Reddy government is deeply mired in a staggering 8 lakh crores debts, he pointed out.

Another BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said in Telangana too people were fed up with KCR and Congress. "No wonder we hear of their post poll alliance talk," he said.

Other leaders who spoke had a dig at the YSRCP government's frequent change of stance on capitals. They have no idea of what they wanted to do, they quipped in a sarcastic mode. District BJP president Sreenivasulu presided.

Earlier, Dr Laxman interacted with students on Union Budget at a function hall in Anantapur.