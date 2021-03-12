Anantapur: Guntakal station to get facelift with 11.5 crore

Guntakal (Anantapur): Ministry of Railways has taken up redevelopment of Guntakal Railway station for providing best of its class amenities complying with green norms, elegant look and feel. The redevelopment works will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 11.5 crore and the works are being executed by South Central Railway Guntakal is Railway Divisional headquarters and the station is one of the major junctions on South Central Railway, connecting all directions across the country.

Prior to redevelopment, there was no direct approach on to platforms from the entrance. Now, as part of redevelopment, a new platform has been constructed along with new station building duly developing the unused railway area as circulating area. The circulating area in the station entrance is now properly connected with approach roads which are constructed as part of redevelopment of the station. The new station building has been provided with energy efficient and eco-friendly features by implementing various green initiatives and energy initiatives like vertical gardens, rainwater harvesting, solar panels, LED lighting, energy efficient devices, insulation on roof top and extensive use of solar lighting.

To enhance the beauty of station and also to recollect the old cherished memories of Railways steam engine era, a Model Steam Locomotive has been setup in front of New station building. The steam loco has been built in house by Diesel Loco Shed, Guntakal which is the replica of original Steam Loco YP2204. This setup has added glory to the new Station Building and attracting the eyes of rail users.

Other works carried out include Open Air Amphi theater, Children's Park, Water Fountain system, Vertical garden alongside of parking areas, tree plantation along the approach road, display of typographical structure titled "I Love Guntakal" made of Steel, landscape developments in Lotus shape aerial view in arrival and departure areas, Inverted Umbrella Shading with Integrated rainwater harvesting and solar powered lighting arrangements. Besides improvement to existing waiting halls apart from providing new open waiting halls.

Station Master rooms, development of interiors and exteriors of new platforms and building, development of platforms 6 and 7. SCR general manager Gajanam Mallya has expressed his happiness on the development and beautification of Guntakal Railway Station as part of station redevelopment project. He complimented the officials and staff of Guntakal division for upgrading the station into a world class Railway Station.