Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
Akansha flaunts seductive look
Highlights
Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her stellar performances in films like Guilty, Monica, O My Darling, and Jigra, is ready to make...
Bollywood actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her stellar performances in films like Guilty, Monica, O My Darling, and Jigra, is ready to make her mark in the South film industry with her debut bilingual project, MaayaOne. This Tamil and Telugu venture has generated a lot of buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting her foray into regional cinema.
Recently, Akansha took to social media to share stunning pictures that left everyone in awe. In a sultry white shirt, unbuttoned just enough to exude confidence, she posed effortlessly on a sofa, embodying a bold and sexy vibe. Paired with matching pants and her hair styled loosely, the actress flaunted a daring and seductive look that has set the internet on fire.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS