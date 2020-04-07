Anantapur Medical Students bodies will arrive in AP: Indian Embassy to Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Responding to a letter of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, the Indian Embassy, Manila, Philippines, informed that necessary steps are being taken to send the mortal remains of the two medical students to their families in Anantapur district in AP.

The Embassy responded to a plea made by Naidu to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The Embassy officials told Naidu that procedures like embalming of the bodies are taken up. They have talked to the local officials in Cebu city and also to the family members of the deceased. In their reply on Twitter, the Embassy tagged Naidu and Jaishankar.

It may be recalled that Naidu wrote a letter to Jaishankar to help bring the bodies of Kondigalla Peddinti Vamsi and Katikela Revanth Kumar who died in a fatal road mishap in the Philippines on April 6. Vamsi went to pursue medical studies under the Dr NTR Vidyonnati Scheme sponsored by the State Government. Vamsi hails from Anantapuram town in Anantapur district. Revanth hails from Kadiri in Anantapur district. He went to study medicine at Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine at Cebu City.

Naidu stated in his letter that, "Extremely saddened to learn about the death of Revanth Kumar & Vamsi in the Philippines due to a road accident. Request S Jaishankar to consider ways to bring back the bodies to India".