Anantapur: National Pharmacy Week celebrated

Anantapur: National Pharmacy Week has been celebrated on a grand scale at Raghavendra Institute of Pharmacy and Research (RIPER) here on Saturday. Balaji College of Pharmacy, OTRI and SKU Pharmacy and other pharmacy college participated in these celebrations.

Sports meet was organised on the occasion, in which many students participated.

Addressing the gathering on the concluding day of the programme, Raghavendra Institute of Pharmacy and Research Chairman and Principal Dr Padmanabha Reddy stated that sports will develop the all-round personality of the students.

Later, mementos were presented to the outstanding students.

Vice-Principal Dr Ravindra Reddy, Dr Vinod Kumar, PET Omkareswar and others participated in the programme.