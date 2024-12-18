Anantapur: New-elected members of WUAs felicitated

Anantapur: District TDP president Venkata Sivudu Yadav has felicitat-ed the newly-elected distributory directors relating to the Water Users Associations in the district.

The TDP district president met the distributory directors of Singanamala constituency here on Tuesday.

The newly-elected directors thanked the district party president for his cooperation in their victory. Yadav exhorted the newly-elected to serve the farmers and the party as well. South canal vice-chairman Chandrayudi, Telugu Yuvatha State official spokesman Srinivasulu and others participated.