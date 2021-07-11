Anantapur: Outgoing SP Sathya Yesu Babu's services hailed

Anantapur: Bhusarapu Sathya Yesu Babu has been hailed as a low-profile and unassuming police officer of par excellence. He is a non-controversial and soft spoken police officer, who proved his mettle as a leader in the operation of police force during the most challenging times, be it Covid pandemic times of first and second wave and also the crucial three-phased local body elections.

His meticulous planning and operationalising the security forces efficiently smacks off his administrative capabilities and his nature of 'talking less and working more', his media-shy and shunning publicity attitude made him the most loved police officer both among the police personnel and also among general public, stated Rural Circle Inspector Muralidhar Reddy in his fare-well note read on behalf of the sub-divisional police personnel, at the fare-well function of SP B Sathya Yesu Babu here on Sunday.

Yesu Babu is transferred to Intelligence Bureau and Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli is the new SP of the district. His apolitical functioning and paying equal attention to rural party functionaries and opposition parties earned respect among all party leaders. He did not hesitate to antagonise ruling party functionaries when it came to justice administration. No wonder opposition leaders had never branded him as a mere ruling party loyalist. In private, he won accolades from reasonable ruling party leaders as a man of integrity. The propaganda that he was a CM's man armed with full powers to even act on ruling party leaders or sympathisers who violated law, gave him the advantage of acting sternly against anyone who indulged in anti-social activities.

Yesu Babu who took charge as SP on June 9,2019 had made a mark on the district during the past 25 months. During the Covid pandemic, Yesu Babu inspired, motivated and virtually transformed the police force into a service force while strictly executing the lockdown. He proved that behind the heart of iron and steel of the police personnel there is also a humane side of them that can behave politely and nicely and be the saviors of people.

The police are like the Indian Army who can fight a war and during peace times to serve the nation in times of difficulty and disasters and calamities. The police under his leadership performed excellently well and won laurels for conducting elections in a free and fair manner giving no scope for the opposition to raise fingers at the police force. These two challenges Covid and local body elections gave Yesu Babu an opportunity to prove himself.

Apart from it, Yesu Babu gave top priority for law and order since he took charge two years ago. His priorities include putting down factional feuds with an iron hand and wiping out even the traces of factionalism in a district where factional feuds ruled the roost at one time.

He identified 95 faction villages and identified people with a history of involvement in factional feuds and increased surveillance on 2,500 of them and on their movements and activities. He had also zeroed in on 3,500 criminals with factional background and checked them effectively during the panchayat elections.

His pet subject was women protection and dealt harshly with elements that had utter disregard for women. He treated women who came to him for justice with respect and concern for their social wellbeing. He also implemented the zero FIR policy when it comes to women and was more action-oriented than the modalities of implementing the law.