Anantapur: Rs 4.18 crore to be spent for 26,513 Girijan poor

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has described revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as a great patriot and pride of the nation.

Participating in the 124th birth anniversary celebrations of the great freedom fighter here on Sunday, she garlanded his portrait along with joint collectors Dr A Siri, Nishanth and Nishanthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagalakshmi said that Alluri was one of the freedom fighters, whom India is proud of. Alluri not only fought for the country's independence but he also fought for the rights of Adivasis and other tribal folk against the British Raj, she pointed out. Alluri protected them from the tyranny of the British rulers and gave his own life for the cause of India's independence, she said and added the tribal folk revere him as he lives in their hearts even today. She said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government was in the forefront of Girijan welfare and making their lives far better by implementing various welfare schemes for their upliftment. The Girijan welfare department was implementing multiple schemes to give new hope to the Girijan community and their children by making and totally sponsoring their education.

She revealed that Rs 4.18 crore would be spent in 2021-22 financial year to benefit 26,513 Girijan poor in the district. The government was supplying free power to those, who consume below 200 units a year. Besides, Rs 4.60 crores is being spent to benefit 4,595 students for their education. The Girijan Cooperative Corporation was also executing free borewell programme to benefit the needy tribal community. Also, tractors and vehicles were purchased for tribal youth under self-employment schemes. Also, Forest Rights Act was being implemented to enable Girijans to till their own land and cultivate crops by extending title deeds for their lands. So far, 161 tribals were given land title deeds, she said.