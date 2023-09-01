Live
Anantapur: Students told to take inspiration from Gidugu Ramamurthy
CUAP dean Prof G Ram Reddy praised Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy for opposing the fundamentalist ideology of many classical linguists and hailed him for giving the Telugu language an official identity for the Telugu community.
Participating in the Telugu Language Week celebrations here on Thursday, Ram Reddy called upon all the students in the Telugu department to take inspiration from his ideologies and work hard in upholding the vitality and in reviving the Telugu language.
Later, Dr Ashok Kumar explained the importance of Telugu language.
Guest speakers, faculty members and students across the various departments have actively participated in the Telugu language celebrations held at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.