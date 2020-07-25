Anantapur to adopt five-pronged strategy to check corona spread

Anantapur: Corona virus is rising like a tidal wave in the district with 1,016 registering on a single day on Friday. The district was gripped by fear psychosis when cases were at its low in the recent past took it casually when hardly any deaths were reported and the figures were lowest in the state.

People roaming recklessly on the streets due to callousness began to witness a surge in positive cases and the district tops the list of corona cases in the state with total cases soaring to a staggering 7,500. During the past 24 hours 1,016 new cases were registered. Active cases in the district are 2,400 and those who recovered from the virus stands at 4,315.

As many as 2,500 positive cases are under treatment in the government corona care centres at Kims Saveera, Amaravati, Gafoor and Divya hospitals, Hindupur government hospital, SKU, JNTU, Narayana and Vivekananda hospitals.

In the context of growing concern in official circles over the rapid spread of virus, a five pronged strategy to contain the spread of virus is followed. As part of it, five more corona care centres are being launched in Dharmavaram, Tadipatri, Kadiri, Kanekal and Kalyandurg mandals.

The 5 -pronged strategy includes setting up more covid care centres, converting existing private hospitals into covid hospitals, home isolation centres, clinical tests of people, and containment zones. A total of 23 covid centres are being identified and 2,921 beds have been kept ready and plans are afoot to add 2,188 beds.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu told The Hans India that in all, 5,000 beds will be made available at the covid care centres for corona positive cases. For mild positive cases home isolation and treatment will be encouraged.

In the context of declaring the GGH as the exclusive covid hospital, the non-covid cases numbering 335 will be transferred to Aarogya Sri network hospitals in the district. A total of 250 doctors and house surgeons are presently serving in the GGH in shifts making doctors available in all the three shifts.