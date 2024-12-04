  • Menu
Anantapur: Vigilance officials hold surprise checks at petrol bunks

Vigilance and Enforcement officials checking a petrol bunk in Anantapur on Tuesday
Vigilance and Enforcement officials checking a petrol bunk in Anantapur on Tuesday

Anantapur: Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, Anantapur, YBPTA Prasad, along with Vigilance and Enforcement Officer DSP M Nagabhushanam, CI KSrinivasulu; AO J Vasuprakash; and Assistant Controller, Weights and Measures Officer Sudhakar, conducted surprise inspections on three petrol bunks in Anantapur town on Tuesday.

They checkedthe quality of petrol and diesel, discrepancies in measurements and stock levels at CAN Petroleums, Ram Nagar; Nayara Energy Limited, Sanghamesh Circle; and P Govinda Reddy (IOCL), Subhash Road.

Vigilance and Enforcement OfficerPrasad warned the owners and company officials of petrol bunks that legal action will be taken under Petroleum Act if any discrepancies in the quality or measurements of petrol and diesel are found and if any inconvenience is caused to the public.

