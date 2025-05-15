Live
Ananthalakshmi Int’l school shines in CBSE 10 class results
Anantapur: Anantha lakshmi International School has achieved a remarkable milestone in CBSE Class 10 board examinations with a 100% pass rate, once again proving its commitment to academic excellence.
D Guru Saanvi, the school topper with 98%, has also secured the prestigious title of District Topper, bringing great pride to the institution and the community.
The second position was shared by S Lavakumar Reddy and G Muni Thadwika, while LG Aanchal and K Sanjana secured third position. CV Susanth Reddy also delivered a strong performance with 90%.
This outstanding achievement is the result of the dedication and expertise of the school’s talented team of educationalists who have continuously nurtured and guided the students. School Chairman Anantha Ramudu felicitated the toppers with bouquets and shawls and congratulated them. He praised their hard work and the unwavering support of the faculty and parents.