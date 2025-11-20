Andhra education to integrate Finland’s best practices

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is set to revolutionise its education system by adopting Finland’s globally acclaimed practices following a study tour by senior officials to the Nordic nation.

A delegation led by HRD principal secretary Kona Sasidharm and commissioners from school education, collegiate education, technical education and the state project director of Samagra Shiksha, along with a World Bank senior economist, visited Finland to explore integration of best practices into the state’s ‘Andhra Model of Education.’

The delegation visited the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI), Vallila Primary School and Vartiokyla Daycare, gaining insights into Finland’s success formula.

The delegation observed teacher autonomy, where even primary teachers require a 5-year Master’s degree and face no inspections or rigid supervision and comprehensive student welfare, with free education and meals provided since 1943. They found Finland’s play-based learning approach particularly impactful. ‘Play is a medium of learning, not a break from learning,’ officials noted, observing tools like the ‘Dancing Mouse Emotion Board’ for building emotional literacy.

EDUFI experts endorsed Sasidhar’s suggestion to pilot Finland-style play-based learning centres by converting one Anganwadi per district, moving beyond a nutrition-only focus toward holistic foundational learning.

Officials studied leading Finnish institutions, including Aalto University, University of the Arts Helsinki and University of Turku. They examined interdisciplinary learning models, studio-based teaching, mentorship-driven programs and open prototyping labs that could shape Amaravati Knowledge City.

The officers observe that Helsinki’s iconic Oodi Library will serve as a benchmark for Amaravati’s planned Knowledge Hub, a technology-enabled, community-driven learning space.

Officials from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) explored overseas employment opportunities with Echo Engineering.

Unlike traditional routes, Finnish recruitment involves no middlemen, ensures equal wages and safety standards and requires only basic English proficiency alongside technical certifications.

They plan to develop Overseas Placement Preparedness Modules covering technical training, language skills, cultural orientation, and safety norms, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in skills and innovation.