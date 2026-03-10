BHEL submits report on 100 MW floating solar potential

MinorIrrigation, Science & Technology Minister N S Boseraju has directed officials to examine the feasibility report submitted by BHEL on setting up floating solar power plants on lakes and reservoirs, and to prepare the final blueprint for implementation without delay.

The directive came during a meeting held at Vikas Soudha, where the minister chaired discussions with the Secretary of the Minor Irrigation Department, the Managing Director of BESCOM, the Managing Director of KREDL, and other senior officers.

The state government is actively pursuing ways to reduce the massive electricity expenses incurred in operating lift irrigation schemes while simultaneously advancing the use of green energy. As part of this initiative, BHEL was earlier tasked with conducting a detailed feasibility study on installing floating solar plants on Karnataka’s water bodies.

After more than six months of in-depth analysis, BHEL officials prepared the report, which includes the establishment of a pilot floating solar unit at Somambudi Agrahara lake in Kolar district. The study indicates strong potential for generating up to 100 MW of power through such installations. The meeting involved an extensive review and discussion of the report’s findings.

Speaking at the session, Minister Bosaraju noted that hundreds of lift irrigation projects under the Minor Irrigation Department consume substantial amounts of electricity, placing a heavy financial strain on the department’s budget. Against this backdrop, he stressed that turning to sustainable and alternative energy sources has become essential to bring down operational costs.

The minister held prolonged deliberations on various models for project execution. He instructed the authorities to technically re-examine BHEL’s report, develop the next-stage outlines for the initiative, and submit final decisions along with recommendations.

These specific directions were issued to the Secretary of the Minor Irrigation Department, the Managing Director of BESCOM, and the Managing Director of KREDL. The high-level meeting was attended by Minor Irrigation Secretary B K Pavitra, BESCOM MD Shivashankar, KREDL MD Rudrappaiah, and other senior officials from the department.