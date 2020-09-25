Andhra government sets record in conducting coronavirus tests for 10 percent of state's population

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is moving ahead with a testing, tracing and treatment strategy to control the covid epidemic, has made concrete arrangements in this direction. The government has conducted Corona tests on a record of 10 percent of the state's population. The number of Tests is increasing day by day and it has topped the country with over one lakh Tests per million (10 lakhs) population with no other state has surpassed Andhra Pradesh.

Although there is not a single laboratory in the state when the coronavirus pandemic has been detected, Andhra Pradesh has become the number one in the country by significantly increasing its testing capacity in the last six months. As many as 8 tests out of every 100 tests in the country are from our state, which shows how Andhra Pradesh is progressing I'm controlling the coronavirus. Covid‌ tests are being done on 1,00,718 out of every ten lakh people in the state. Initially it took 133 days to test 10,000 people per million, but recently that number has risen in the last 7 days.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been gradually decreasing from the last week with reporting less number of cases of about 7000 against 10,000 cases daily earlier. As many as 7855 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh as of Thursday, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,54,385. Also, the health department has announced that 51 people had been died with the coronavirus taking the total toll to 5506. There are currently 69,353 active cases in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals and as many as 5,79,474 people have recovered from the coronavirus including 8807 people being discharged in last 24 hours.

