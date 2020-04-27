Andhra Government to set up COVID-19 lab in Srikakulam amid coronavirus positive cases

Coronavirus is fast spreading to all the districts except in Vizianagaram district in the state of Andhra Pradesh. New cases has been registered in the last three days. This made the bureaucracy alerted. Health Minister Alla Nani said the COVID-19 lab would be set up in Srikakulam. He said Testing would be done by Rapid and Truenat kits. Three Coronavirus cases registered in Srikakulam district on Saturday and another on Sunday. Three persons infected with the corona virus have been identified as persons of Kanchili Mandal. The three were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The minister visited the district on Sunday as the number of corona positive cases in the district has increased to four. After a meeting with district officials at the Srikakulam collectorate, he then toured the villages of Kaguwada and Seedi in Pattapatnam mandal. Nani said that soon the RTPCR exams will be conducted in the district. Meanwhile, there were 81 positive cases in the state on Sunday raking tally to 1097 positive cases have been reported across the state while 835 are receiving treatment.

While four positive cases have been reported in Srikakulam district and 3,576 have been tested negative. About 230 people from Delhi and 488 from Mumbai have reached the district and all have been placed in Quarantine. The minister said arrangements have been made to bring back 3,861 fishermen stranded in Gujarat.